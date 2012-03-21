* Sri Lanka targets $13 bln in exports this year
* Says Arab Spring could hit tea industry
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, March 21 Textiles exporters hoping the
fall of Sri Lanka's rupee would drive a boom this year
are set to be disappointed as a resulting rise in costs of
imported materials undermines margins, the state-run Export
Development Board (EDB) said on Wednesday.
Firms have been calling for years for a weaker currency to
help them compete with other low-cost Asian producers; a change
in the central bank's approach to the currency has driven the
rupee 14 percent lower in the past month.
After garment and tea exports drove a 22 percent rise in
exports last year, officials had targeted a similar gain this
year that would drive exports above $13 billion.
But EDB Chairman Janaka Ratnayake told Reuters in an
interview the target was now increasingly challenging.
"The main challenge will be the impact of the rupee currency
depreciation," he said.
"Depreciation has been the demand of exporters for many
years and there is a direct positive impact on the export
revenue. But majority of our exports like garments are based on
imports. Because of the depreciation, the import cost will go up
and the margins will come down," he said.
The industrial sector, led by garments, accounts for around
80 percent of the total revenue and mainly depends on raw
material and machinery imports.
The rupee hit a record low of 131.60 per dollar on Monday
after the central bank on Feb. 9 opted out of an intervention
method that cost it $2.7 billion in the second half of 2011.
Ratnayake also said the tea industry would suffer from the
fallout of unrest in a number of key markets in North Africa and
the Gulf.
"Although the Arab Spring is over, the tail is still there.
So our tea industry may face an issue," .
Iran, Libya, and Syria buy around a quarter of the $59
billion economy's tea and traders have complained that local
banks are reluctant to lend to them, fearing the consequences of
a raft of impending U.S. sanctions against Tehran.
However, U.S. officials in Colombo have confirmed that
food, medicine, and medical devices are exempt from the
sanctions, as stated in the law.
The EDB expects export revenue to grow by around 50 percent
to $15 billion by 2015 and $20 billion by 2020.
Given the slowdown in growth in much of the developed world
and the euro zone's struggle with debt problems, Sri Lanka is
looking for more Asian export destinations to boost revenue,
Ratnayake said.
"The European crisis will prevail ... On the other hand, the
consumption will be high in this part of the world in Asia and
logistically it will be easy for us and cost-effective. So we
have to find market here," he said.
The export share from Europe and the United States has
fallen from 61 percent in 2005 to 54.1 percent last year, while
the Asian share grew by around 3 percent during the same period.
"If you look at the shares from India and China, they are on
the rise. We are also looking at Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia,
and Thailand," Ratnayake said without elaborating.
(Editing by Bryson Hull/Patrick Graham)