COLOMBO Oct 23 Sri Lanka attracted $890 million
in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first nine months of
2013, Investment Promotion Minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena
said on Wednesday, a jump of 44.8 percent year on year.
The inflows, which also includes foreign loans by companies
registered with the island nation's investment body, were $614.7
million in the first nine months of 2012.
They grew to $1.34 billion by the end of 2012, with
infrastructure-related projects accounting for 45 percent of the
inflows, data from the central bank showed.
"For the first nine months, we have got $890 million. This
year we can achieve the $2 billion target," Abeywardena told
Reuters. The $59-billion economy missed that target last year.
He said the Board of Investment (BOI), the island nation's
investment body, has signed 15 projects for $8 billion in FDI
which could create around 30,000 jobs in the country.
Abeywardena expects a total of at least $600 million FDI
before the end of this year, for Australian gambling tycoon
James Packer's Crown Ltd planned $400-million hotel
resort that will include a casino, and a $850 million luxury
resort by John Keells Holdings Plc.,
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)