COLOMBO, July 29 Sri Lanka attracted $430
million of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the first half of
2013, officials said on Monday, a drop of 4.8 percent year on
year, official data showed.
The $59 billion economy hopes to attract $2 billion in 2013
after missing the target of $2 billion last year, Sri Lanka's
investment promotion minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena said.
"We are targeting a $2 billion foreign direct investment by
end of this year," Abeywardena told reporters.
Abeywardena said Sri Lanka attracted most of its FDI from
China and Hong Kong mainly for tourism, heavy industries,
mixdevelopments and port related investments.
Hong Kong's Shangri-La, China's Colombo
International Container Terminal, India's ITC hotel, Krissh
mixed development, are among the major investments during the
first half.
