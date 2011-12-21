COLOMBO Dec 21 Sri Lanka's economy grew at a faster-than-expected annual rate of 8.4 percent in the third quarter, accelerating from 8.2 percent in April-June, government data showed on Wednesday.

The service and industrial sectors expanded 7.8 percent and 10.8 percent respectively, while the agricultural sector grew 6.2 percent, according to data from the Department of Census and Statistics.

A Reuters poll of 10 analysts predicted annual growth in third quarter of 8 percent. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson Hull and Richard Borsuk)