By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal

COLOMBO, Dec 21 Sri Lanka's economy grew at a faster-than-expected annual pace of 8.4 percent in the third quarter, boosted by robust construction activity.

The growth pace was the highest since the last quarter of 2010, when it was 8.6 percent.

In the latest quarter, the industrial sector expanded 10.8 percent from a year ago, compared with 8.8 percent in the same period of 2010.

The construction sector recorded 17.3 percent annual growth, its highest quarterly rate since data collection on the activity began in 2002.

Manufacturing also showed a robust 7.7 percent growth, higher than 6.5 percent expansion in the last year's third quarter, led by a solid 10.2 percent growth in textile sector.

The tourism sector jumped 27.2 percent year-on-year, sustaining its growth of more than 20 percent growth since the end of the war in May 2009.

The Indian Ocean island nation, enjoying a third year of peace after its army defeated separatist Tamil Tiger rebels, has a target for 2011 of 8.3 percent economic growth.

"We are on track to achieve this year's growth target," Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters. He said he is also "fairly optimistic" about the fourth quarter.

The service and agricultural sectors expanded 7.8 percent and 6.2 percent respectively.

A Reuters poll of 10 analysts had predicted 8 percent annual growth in the third quarter.

Samantha Amarasinghe, an economist in Colombo for Standard Chartered Bank, said there could be a "slight slowdown" in the current quarter but the full year is "looking good."

The central bank has maintained monetary policy rates at more than six-year lows since January, and private sector credit growth has been at a 16-year high.

However, analysts and economists say a 3 percent currency devaluation on Nov. 21, a delay in the eighth tranche of a $2.6 billion International Monetary Fund loan and contradictory investment policies could dampen post-war investor sentiment and slow the economy's expansion. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)