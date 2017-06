COLOMBO, March 24 Sri Lanka's economy grew by 8.3 percent in 2011 year on year, representing its fastest growth rate in six decades, government data showed on Saturday. It was the biggest annual expansion since the central bank started to publish official data in 1951. Following are figures released by Department of Census and Statistics. GDP growth (pct change): QUARTERLY GDP BREAKDOWN (in 2011 and 2010) Year 2011 2010 Quarter Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 (pct y/y) 8.3 8.4 8.2 7.9 8.6 8.0 8.5 7.1 FULL-YEAR GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT (GDP) Year 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 GDP 8.3 8.0 3.5 6.0 6.8 7.7 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)