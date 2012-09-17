COLOMBO, Sept 17 Sri Lanka's economic growth
eased to 6.4 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier
as expansion in the service sector slowed, government data
showed on Monday.
The economy had expanded by 7.9 percent in the first quarter
on an annual basis.
The industrial sector grew 9.5 percent on-year in the
April-June quarter, compared with a pace of 10.8 percent in
Jan-March. Service sector growth moderated to 4.5 percent, from
5.8 percent in the previous three-month period.
Growth in the agricultural sector was 9.1 percent, data
released by state-run Department of Census and Statistics
showed.
According to a Reuters poll released earlier on Monday, Sri
Lanka's central bank is expected to keep interest rates steady
for a fifth straight month on Tuesday despite high inflation to
help bolster economic growth, which has been cooling due to the
global slowdown, sweeping domestic policy measures and an
extended drought.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim
Coghill)
