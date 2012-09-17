COLOMBO, Sept 17 Sri Lanka's economy grew 6.4 percent in the second quarter of 2012, its lowest since the last quarter of 2009, dragged down by the service sector and slowing from a 7.9 percent growth in the first quarter, government data showed on Monday. Following are the figures released by the Department of Census and Statistics. GDP growth (pct change): QUARTERLY GDP BREAKDOWN (in the last nine quarters ) Year 2012 2011 2010 Quarter Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 (pct y/y) 6.4 7.9 8.3 8.4 8.2 8.0 8.6 8.0 8.5 FULL-YEAR GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT (GDP) Year 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 GDP 8.3 8.0 3.5 6.0 6.8 7.7 The central bank forecast 7.2 percent growth this year, while the finance ministry expects the economy to grow between 6.7 percent and 7.2 percent, depending on the impact of an extended drought. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing Anupama Dwivedi)