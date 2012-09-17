(Adds quotes, details)
COLOMBO, Sept 17 Sri Lanka's economic growth
eased to 6.4 percent in the second quarter year on year, its
lowest since the fourth quarter of 2009, as the central bank's
tight monetary and flexible rupee exchange rate policy
weighed on external trade.
The economy expanded by 7.9 percent in the first quarter
from the year-earlier period.
The central bank has raised the key policy rates twice since
February to more than two-year highs, allowed a flexible
exchange rate and limited this year's credit growth to prevent
twin deficits in trade and balance of payments.
"Spending was low in the second quarter and corporates were
waiting for the currency to stabilise," said Danushka
Samarasinghe, head of research at Colombo-based TKS Securities.
"...going forward, we expect a rebound as the currency has
now stabilised, though the agricultural sector may have taken a
hit due to drought. The global slowdown also will have an
impact. Overall, we will be able to achieve 6.6 percent growth
in 2012."
The rupee has fallen 16.5 percent since Nov. 21 after the
government devalued the currency by 3 percent before allowing
flexibility on Feb. 8. The currency fell 4 percent in the second
quarter alone.
Growth in imports contracted 1 percent in the second quarter
year on year from 10.3 percent growth in the first quarter, and
17.6 percent growth in the same quarter a year ago.
Growth in the banking, insurance and real estate sub sector
slowed to 6.5 percent from 7.2 percent in the first quarter and
analysts blamed high interest rates.
The industrial sector grew 9.5 percent on-year in the
April-June quarter, compared with a pace of 10.8 percent in
Jan-March. Service sector growth moderated to 4.5 percent from
5.8 percent in the previous three-month period.
According to a Reuters poll released earlier on Monday, the
central bank is expected to keep interest rates steady for a
fifth straight month on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick
Macfie)