COLOMBO, March 15 Sri Lanka's economy grew 6.3 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, recovering from a three-year low of 4.8 percent in the third quarter, government data showed on Friday. Following are the figures released by the Department of Census and Statistics. GDP growth (pct change): QUARTERLY GDP BREAKDOWN (in the last nine quarters ) Year 2012 2011 2010 Quarter Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 pct y/y 6.3 4.8 6.4 7.9 8.3 8.4 8.2 8.0 8.6 8.0 FULL-YEAR GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT (GDP) Year 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 GDP 6.4 8.2* 8.0 3.5 6.0 6.8 7.7 *The Department of census and statistics revised down the 2011 economic growth to 8.2 percent from an earlier announced 8.3 percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)