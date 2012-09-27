COLOMBO, Sept 27 Sri Lanka's central bank
lowered its 2012 economic growth estimate to 6.8 pct from an
earlier 7.2 percent, blaming drought for the second downward
revision this year, governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on
Thursday.
"Right now our view is there will be reduction in growth
from the earlier estimated 7.2 percent. Drought has been a
factor and there are some sectors contributing to the overall
reduction, while some sectors have done better than we
expected," Cabraal told Reuters.
In March the central bank cut the growth estimate to 7.2
percent from an original 8 percent due to tight monetary policy
measures it implemented in February. Last year the island
nation's growth was a record 8.3 percent.
On Monday Treasury Secretary P.B.Jayasundera lowered his
growth forecast to a minimum of 6.5 percent, due to the impact
of the drought and global economic uncertainty.
The economy grew at its slowest pace for 2-1/2 years in the
second quarter.
