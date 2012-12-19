COLOMBO, Dec 19 Sri Lanka's quarterly economic growth in the third quarter eased to nearly a three-year low of 4.8 percent from a year earlier, slowing from 6.4 percent in the second quarter, government data showed on Wednesday. It is the lowest quarterly rate of expansion in the island nation since the fourth quarter of 2009, data showed. Following are the figures released by the Department of Census and Statistics. GDP growth (pct change): QUARTERLY GDP BREAKDOWN (in the last nine quarters ) Year 2012 2011 2010 Quarter Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 (pct y/y) 4.8 6.4 7.9 8.3 8.4 8.2 8.0 8.6 8.0 FULL-YEAR GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT (GDP) Year 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 GDP 8.3 8.0 3.5 6.0 6.8 7.7 The central bank on Wednesday revised down its 2012 growth forecast to 6.8 percent from earlier 7.2 percent. The finance ministry expects the economy to grow between 6.7 percent and 7.2 percent, depending on the impact of an extended drought. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez ;Editing by Sunil Nair)