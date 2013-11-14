COLOMBO, Nov 14 Sri Lanka's economy grew 7.8 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, accelerating from 6.8 percent in the second quarter of 2013, government data showed on Thursday. Following are the figures released by the Department of Census and Statistics. GDP growth (pct change): QUARTERLY GDP BREAKDOWN (in the last nine quarters) Year 2013 2012 2011 Quarter Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 pct y/y 7.8 6.8 6.0 6.3 4.8 6.4 8.0 8.3 8.4 8.1 FULL-YEAR GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT (GDP) Year 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 GDP 7.5* 6.4 8.3 8.0 3.5 6.0 6.8 *The central bank's projection for this year. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)