BRIEF-India cenbank says yield on 91-day t-bills at 6.3149 pct
* RBI says makes partial allotment of 1.63 percent on 30 bids at 91-day tbill auction
COLOMBO, June 17 Sri Lanka's economy grew at 6.0 percent in the first quarter of 2013 from the same period a year earlier, slowing from 6.3 percent in the previous three months, data released by the government's Census and Statistics department showed on Monday.
The service sector grew at 4.3 percent year-on-year, the industrial sector 10.7 percent, and agricultural sector at 2 percent, the data showed.
The economy recorded 8 percent annual economic growth in the first quarter of last year.
In 2012, growth cooled to 6.4 percent, its lowest since 2009, following record 8.2 percent in 2011.
The median forecast of a Reuters poll was for first quarter growth to slow to 5.7 percent due to weaker trade and factory output.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
