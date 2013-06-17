COLOMBO, June 17 Sri Lanka's economy grew at 6.0 percent in the first quarter of 2013 from the same period a year earlier, slowing from 6.3 percent in the previous three months, data released by the government's Census and Statistics department showed on Monday.

The service sector grew at 4.3 percent year-on-year, the industrial sector 10.7 percent, and agricultural sector at 2 percent, the data showed.

The economy recorded 8 percent annual economic growth in the first quarter of last year.

In 2012, growth cooled to 6.4 percent, its lowest since 2009, following record 8.2 percent in 2011.

The median forecast of a Reuters poll was for first quarter growth to slow to 5.7 percent due to weaker trade and factory output.

