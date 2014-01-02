(Adds details, quotes)
By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO Jan 2 Sri Lanka's economy is expected
to grow 7.8 percent this year, with an inflation target of
between 4-6 percent and a lower interest rate regime, the head
of the island-nation's central bank said on Thursday.
The central bank also announced plans to merge banks and
non-banking financial firms to strengthen financial stability.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said Sri Lanka's
economy expanded 7.2 percent last year, compared with 6.4
percent in 2012.
"Now we are a $67 billion economy. We expect the economy to
grow 7.8 percent this year and to gradually expand it to 8.5
percent in 2016," Cabraal told a forum in Colombo while
revealing the monetary and financial policies for 2014.
The central bank's policy statement seen by Reuters also
showed it expected the country to reduce the trade deficit to
11.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) or $8.97 billion
this year, compared with a 12.8 percent deficit last year.
The current account deficit is also expected to improve,
decreasing to 2.4 percent of GDP in 2014 from last year's 3.9
percent. The balance of payments surplus is seen more than
doubling to $1.5 billion this year from an estimated $700
million last year.
Cabraal said the country's tolerable range of inflation in
2014 would be between 4 percent and 6 percent and thereafter it
would be between 3 percent and 5 percent until 2016.
The central bank also expects the rupee currency to
strengthen in the medium term due to improvement in capital
inflows.
"The central bank's direct intervention in foreign exchange
market will be at minimal level and only in the event there are
signs of excessive fluctuation, the bank will absorb or supply
foreign exchange as and when required," Cabraal said.
The central bank's policy announcement came after it cut the
reverse repurchase rate by 50 basis points to a multi-year low
of 8 percent earlier in the day, in a move to reduce commercial
banks' interest rate spreads over time.
CONSOLIDATION OF BANKS
The central bank hopes to reduce the current 58 non-banking
financial institutions to 20 through consolidation, while new
foreign banks will have to be locally incorporated from 2016.
According to central bank data, 11 banks have a combined
89.4 percent market share, each with over 100 billion rupee
worth of assets, while 12 domestic banks each with less than 100
billion rupee of assets have a 7.4 percent market share.
"Banks with assets of less than 100 billion rupees will be
expected to grow beyond 100 billion rupees through organic
growth or consolidation or merger with other banks," Cabraal
said.
Cabraal, however, said consolidation would not prevent new
local or foreign banks entering into business.
"Provided those banks can participate in our economy in a
greater way, of course would not have any problem in approval.
They have a level playing field."
