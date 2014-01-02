(Adds details, quotes)

By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal

COLOMBO Jan 2 Sri Lanka's economy is expected to grow 7.8 percent this year, with an inflation target of between 4-6 percent and a lower interest rate regime, the head of the island-nation's central bank said on Thursday.

The central bank also announced plans to merge banks and non-banking financial firms to strengthen financial stability.

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said Sri Lanka's economy expanded 7.2 percent last year, compared with 6.4 percent in 2012.

"Now we are a $67 billion economy. We expect the economy to grow 7.8 percent this year and to gradually expand it to 8.5 percent in 2016," Cabraal told a forum in Colombo while revealing the monetary and financial policies for 2014.

The central bank's policy statement seen by Reuters also showed it expected the country to reduce the trade deficit to 11.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) or $8.97 billion this year, compared with a 12.8 percent deficit last year.

The current account deficit is also expected to improve, decreasing to 2.4 percent of GDP in 2014 from last year's 3.9 percent. The balance of payments surplus is seen more than doubling to $1.5 billion this year from an estimated $700 million last year.

Cabraal said the country's tolerable range of inflation in 2014 would be between 4 percent and 6 percent and thereafter it would be between 3 percent and 5 percent until 2016.

The central bank also expects the rupee currency to strengthen in the medium term due to improvement in capital inflows.

"The central bank's direct intervention in foreign exchange market will be at minimal level and only in the event there are signs of excessive fluctuation, the bank will absorb or supply foreign exchange as and when required," Cabraal said.

The central bank's policy announcement came after it cut the reverse repurchase rate by 50 basis points to a multi-year low of 8 percent earlier in the day, in a move to reduce commercial banks' interest rate spreads over time.

CONSOLIDATION OF BANKS

The central bank hopes to reduce the current 58 non-banking financial institutions to 20 through consolidation, while new foreign banks will have to be locally incorporated from 2016.

According to central bank data, 11 banks have a combined 89.4 percent market share, each with over 100 billion rupee worth of assets, while 12 domestic banks each with less than 100 billion rupee of assets have a 7.4 percent market share.

"Banks with assets of less than 100 billion rupees will be expected to grow beyond 100 billion rupees through organic growth or consolidation or merger with other banks," Cabraal said.

Cabraal, however, said consolidation would not prevent new local or foreign banks entering into business.

"Provided those banks can participate in our economy in a greater way, of course would not have any problem in approval. They have a level playing field." (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Kim Coghill)