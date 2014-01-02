COLOMBO, Jan 2 Sri Lanka's economy is expected to grow at 7.8 percent this year with an inflation target of 4-6 percent and a lower interest rate regime, the head of the island nation's central bank said on Thursday. Following table shows the central bank's estimates of macroeconomic numbers in the medium term: Indicator 2013 Projections (Est) 2014 2015 2016 Real GDP Growth (pct) 7.2 7.8 8.2 8.5 Total Investment (pct of GDP) 31.0 32.0 32.5 33.0 GDP Deflator (pct) 7.0 6.0 5.5 5.0 Headline Inflation (pct) 4.7 5.0 4.5 4.0 Trade balance (pct of GDP) -12.8 -11.6 -10.2 -8.4 Current account balance (pct of GDP) -3.9 -2.4 -1.0 0.1 Balance of Payments (in U.S $ mln) 700 1,500 1,750 3,700 Budget deficit (pct of GDP) 5.8 5.2 4.4 3.8 Government debt (pct of GDP) 78.0 74.3 70.6 65.0 Private sector credit growth (in pct) 8.0 16.0 17.0 17.0 (Compiled by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)