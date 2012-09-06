COLOMBO, Sept 6 Sri Lanka's economic growth this year may range between 6.7 percent and 7.2 percent depending on the impact of the current drought, down from the last year's record 8.3 percent, Treasury Secretary P.B. Jayasundera said on Thursday.

"The growth would be 6.7 percent or 7 percent or 7.2 percent depending on the impact of the drought," he told a Reuters forum in Colombo. "The economy is slowing down not because of global recession or anything. It is because of the drought."

He said he was optimistic of reaching this year's budget deficit target of 6.2 percent of gross domestic product.

