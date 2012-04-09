COLOMBO, April 9 Sri Lanka will see a surplus of $1.2 billion in its balance of payments by the end of this year, the central bank said on Monday, reversing the last year's deficit of $1 billion.

"Sri Lanka would see a balance-of-payments surplus of $1.2 billion this year if the measures we have taken work," Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said while releasing the bank's annual report for 2011.

The central bank spend more than $2.7 billion in the second half of last year to stave off the depreciation pressure on the rupee amid heavy imports under a lower interest rate regime, resulting in a record trade deficit of $9.7 billion in 2011.

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez)