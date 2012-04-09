* Reversal from $1 bln deficit in 2011

* Central bank says foreign reserves at comfortable level

* Surplus would come after flexible exchange rate adopted

* Exports seen jumping 19 pct, FDI seen doubling (Adds quotes, details on reserves in para 5,6)

By Shihar Aneez

COLOMBO, April 9 Sri Lanka could swing to a surplus of $1.2 billion in its balance of payments this year on higher exports and a doubling in foreign investment, the central bank said on Monday.

That would mark a big reversal from last year's deficit of $1 billion, created in part after the central bank spent more than $2.7 billion in the second half trying to stem depreciation pressure on the rupee.

To avert a blaance-of-payments crisis, the central bank adopted a more flexible exchange rate policy in February and has raised interest rates to their highest levels in more than two years.

"Sri Lanka could see a balance-of-payments surplus of $1.2 billion this year if the measures we have taken work," Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said at a gathering to mark the release of the bank's annual report for 2011.

"Our foreign currency reserves are also on a rising trend and are now over $6.1 billion and that is a comfortable level."

Current reserves are adequate to finance 3.6 months of the island nation's imports, and Cabraal said the central bank is keen to build them up further.

"A level of 4.5 months import cover is what we have indicated in the past. It's a reasonable, adequate number," he told a news conference after the report was released.

"If we have more than what we have as reserves, we will use certain part of it. But we will building back."

STABILISATION STEPS

Since Feb. 9, the central bank has refrained from defending the rupee at a specific price level and has raised key policy rates twice, most recently on Thursday, to reduce heavy importer dollar demand.

Those measures and government action to hike fuel, transport, electricity prices as well as motor vehicle taxes have helped stabilise the economy, prompting the International Monetary Fund to approve last week a delayed tranche of Sri Lanka's $2.6 billion loan.

Cabraal said Sri Lanka will likely see 7.2 percent economic growth this year compared to a record 8.3 percent expansion in 2011.

In 2012, exports are forecast to jump 19 percent to $12.5 billion, foreign direct investment is expected to double to $2 billion and remittances from Sri Lankans working abroad will likely climb by a quarter to $6.5 billion.

Cabraal also said the island nation's government debt-to-GDP declined to a 27-year low of 78.5 percent in 2011 from the previous year's 81.9 percent. (Editing by Edwina Gibbs & Kim Coghill)