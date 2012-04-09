* Reversal from $1 bln deficit in 2011
* Central bank says foreign reserves at comfortable level
* Surplus would come after flexible exchange rate adopted
* Exports seen jumping 19 pct, FDI seen doubling
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, April 9 Sri Lanka could swing to a
surplus of $1.2 billion in its balance of payments this year on
higher exports and a doubling in foreign investment, the central
bank said on Monday.
That would mark a big reversal from last year's deficit of
$1 billion, created in part after the central bank spent more
than $2.7 billion in the second half trying to stem depreciation
pressure on the rupee.
To avert a blaance-of-payments crisis, the central bank
adopted a more flexible exchange rate policy in February and has
raised interest rates to their highest levels in more than two
years.
"Sri Lanka could see a balance-of-payments surplus of $1.2
billion this year if the measures we have taken work," Central
Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said at a gathering to mark
the release of the bank's annual report for 2011.
"Our foreign currency reserves are also on a rising trend
and are now over $6.1 billion and that is a comfortable level."
Current reserves are adequate to finance 3.6 months of the
island nation's imports, and Cabraal said the central bank is
keen to build them up further.
"A level of 4.5 months import cover is what we have
indicated in the past. It's a reasonable, adequate number," he
told a news conference after the report was released.
"If we have more than what we have as reserves, we will use
certain part of it. But we will building back."
STABILISATION STEPS
Since Feb. 9, the central bank has refrained from defending
the rupee at a specific price level and has raised key policy
rates twice, most recently on Thursday, to reduce heavy importer
dollar demand.
Those measures and government action to hike fuel,
transport, electricity prices as well as motor vehicle taxes
have helped stabilise the economy, prompting the International
Monetary Fund to approve last week a delayed tranche of Sri
Lanka's $2.6 billion loan.
Cabraal said Sri Lanka will likely see 7.2 percent economic
growth this year compared to a record 8.3 percent expansion in
2011.
In 2012, exports are forecast to jump 19 percent to $12.5
billion, foreign direct investment is expected to double to $2
billion and remittances from Sri Lankans working abroad will
likely climb by a quarter to $6.5 billion.
Cabraal also said the island nation's government debt-to-GDP
declined to a 27-year low of 78.5 percent in 2011 from the
previous year's 81.9 percent.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs & Kim Coghill)