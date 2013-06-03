By Shihar Aneez
| COLOMBO, June 3
COLOMBO, June 3 Sri Lanka's key policy rates are
appropriate after two cuts since December, but the central bank
is ready to act if needed if there are any major changes in the
macroeconomic outlook, Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told
Reuters on Monday.
The island-nation's monetary authority unexpectedly cut both
repurchase and reverse repurchase rates by 50 basis points last
month to 7 and 9 percent respectively to one-year lows after
trimming them by the same margin in December.
"We want to see that there is no unnecessary inflationary
pressure building up in the economy," Cabraal told Reuters in an
interview.
"Unless there is major movement in next few months, we think
that it (the policy interest rate) is appropriate, but we stand
ready to change if we find that is necessary."
After the latest easing, Cabraal said the central bank
expected an improvement in credit growth and foreign investment,
and a decline in market interest rates.
"At the moment, the current interest rates seem to be
supportive of that. If that continues, then we may not see a
change (in policy rates)."
The central bank is expected to announce this month's
monetary policy rates on June 14.
The central bank went ahead with the recent rate cuts
despite a warning from the International Monetary Fund against
policy easing due to concerns it could stoke inflationary
pressures.
Cabraal in justifying the decision said the move would help
boost the economy, after a slower-than-expected pick-up in
activity in the first few months of 2013.
"In the first quarter, we will have a slightly lesser number
than what we had last year. But we are maintaining the 7.5
percent economic growth target (for all of 2013). Some of the
steps we have taken will probably give impetus to the economy."
Official growth data for this year's first quarter will be
released by mid-June.
The central bank's 2013 growth estimate is much higher than
IMF's 6.3 percent.
Economic growth cooled to a three-year low of 6.4 percent
last year, from a record expansion of 8.2 percent in 2011.
Sri Lanka's annual inflation accelerated to 7.3 percent in
May year-on-year from 6.4 percent a month ago, mainly due to an
increase in electricity tariffs.
But Cabraal said inflation would moderate from June and
expected the country to achieve the estimated target of around 7
percent for 2013.
"There may be one or two spikes here and there. But by and
large, the trend would be downwards from this month. We think
that inflation towards the end of the year should stabilise
around mid single digits that's we are aiming for."
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)