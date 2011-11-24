* Rupee devaluation long overdue - treasury sec
* Devaluation to cut trade deficit
* ITC to invest $450 mln in hotel
(Adds ITC comment)
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, Nov 24 Sri Lanka's rupee
exchange rate should be driven by market forces except in cases
of volatility, but this week's 3 percent devaluation was
necessary medicine to ease a ballooning trade gap, the country's
finance secretary said on Thursday.
Finance Ministry Secretary P.B. Jayasundera, the top
technocrat in the island nation's finance ministry and architect
of Sri Lanka's last 14 budgets, said the devaluation was a
considered move that was essentially "a market correction."
Sri Lanka's currency, share, and bond markets are still
adjusting to the devaluation after the central bank implemented
it as ordered by President Mahinda Rajapaksa during his 2012
budget presentation on Monday.
"(Having) the reserve level of $6-7 billion is the time to
do this correction. We had $8 billion reserves and the reserves
are under pressure. If you continue to let that happen without
giving a signal, at some point you will have to do this or take
some other drastic measures," Jayasundera told Reuters.
Jayasundera said the exchange rate policy had encouraged
imports, as did low interest rates, while exporters grew less
competitive and had less incentive to expand.
Sri Lanka's trade deficit though August was $5.96 billion,
nearly as big as 2008's record shortfall. The full-year forecast
is $6.76 billion. Despite that, the central bank has spent more
than $1 billion this year defending the rupee, while Asian peers
let their currencies drop.
"In my view, some adjustment should have happened even
before to prevent this. It should be a market-driven, stable
exchange rate. When the market doesn't produce it, the central
bank needs to come into help stability," he said.
The International Monetary Fund praised the devaluation as a
move in the right direction, after it withheld the eight tranche
of a $2.6 billion loan after the government refused to allow for
a more flexible exchange rate.
SHERATON IN SRI LANKA
Jayasundera and Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal
are the two most influential economic policymakers in Sri Lanka,
aside from Rajapaksa, who at times steps into economic policy in
his capacity as finance minister -- often surprising markets.
The honeymoon investor sentiment Sri Lanka enjoyed as an
emerging frontier destination, after winning a 25-year civil war
in 2009, has taken a series of hits in the past two months.
It cancelled a $500 million Chinese hotel deal over a land
dispute, transferred a capital markets regulator who cracked
down on investor misconduct, and rammed through a law allowing
the state to take back assets leased to private companies.
"In my view none of the investors have been affected by
these incidences. But of course the sentiment has. Serious
investors are not worried," Jayasundera said.
The voiding of the hotel deal with China National Aero
Technology Import and Export Corp. (CATIC) may hit the 2011 $1
billion foreign direct investment (FDI) target, he said.
The land in question, on the historic Galle Face seafront in
Colombo, will be given to India's ITC Ltd.
conglomerate, to build a hotel under the Sheraton name. ITC is a
franchisee of the largest of Starwood Hotels and Resorts
Worldwide's brands.
"The land will cost $70 million and the CATIC land will be
released. The total investment would be $450 million,"
Jayasundera said.
An ITC spokesperson confirmed the company had held
discussions with the government.
"Whilst we have expressed interest in
building a premium green ITC Hotel in Sri Lanka, we are unable
to offer any comments at the moment, until we receive formal
intimation , " the spokesperson said
in an e-mailed statement.
(Additional reporting by Aniruddha Basu and Nandita Bose in
Mumbai; Editing by Bryson Hull)