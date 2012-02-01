* Credit growth at 17-yr high despite global, Asian slowdown
* Will take action it high credit growth persists-cbank
* Sri Lanka will sell $1 bln sovereign bond this year-cbank
By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, Jan 31 Sri Lanka may take action
to cool down continuing high credit growth in the economy which
has caused some concern, the island nation's central bank
governor said on Wednesday.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal also said the
country will sell a $1 billion eurobond this year as Sri Lanka's
debut $500 million sovereign bond is maturing in 2012. He said
the timing and tenure are not yet decided.
Private-sector credit growth has been at a 17-year high of
more than 30 percent year-on-year since March and hit 33.5
percent in November, much higher than the central bank's
year-end estimate of 27 percent.
The island nation's private sector credit has expanded by
32.5 percent in the first 11 months of 2011 year-on-year to 18.9
trillion rupees ($165.6 billion), the central bank data showed.
"We are concerned about high credit growth," Cabraal told
Reuters. "It was too high in the last quarter and in fact it
took us for a surprise. We were expecting a slowdown due to the
global and Asian slowdown."
The central bank has kept policy rates low and steady for 11
months and has maintained a stable exchange rate by spending
more than $2.6 billion of its reserves last year, despite a 3
percent devaluation by President Mahinda Rajapaksa on Nov. 20.
"We may consider actions if (credit) remains high and we
have a number of tools including raising interest rates,
imposing import margins, depreciating the rupee, and increasing
taxes. But we don't want to kill the growth momentum," Cabraal
said.
He declined to comment what will be the main tool he may use
if continued high credit growth persist.
Treasury Secretary P.B. Jayasundera and many economists have
said low interest rates and an overvalued rupee have resulted in
cheap credit and imports, thus exerting pressure on the
country's balance-of-payments.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has long asked the
central bank to allow flexibility in the rupee exchange
rate, but Cabraal said the central bank will continue to defend
the rupee despite reserve depletion. That is a major concern the
IMF has raised during the $2.6 billion loan programme.
An IMF mission is in Sri Lanka reviewing progress under the
programme, which comes as the central bank has said it will not
draw the remaining $800 million in tranches due to the high
interest cost.
"We have shared our plans with them. In the next monetary
policy announcement, they will see some of the few new things
that we are doing, designed in an overall balance that will
create a new structural change for the economy," Cabraal said
without elaborating.
The next monetary policy announcement is due on Friday.
($1 = 113.9000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)