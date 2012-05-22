COLOMBO May 22 Sri Lanka's central bank expects recent measures it has taken to boost the rupee and sees the currency settling below 125 to the U.S. dollar, but it is not targeting a particular level, Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters on Tuesday.

The rupee is hovering around 129-130 despite a warning from the Treasury Secretary last month that the authorities would intervene in the market if it did not appreciate to 125.

"Actually we don't have a target as such," Cabraal said. "We don't necessarily have a number in mind but our own assessment is that it should settle below the 125 rupee mark."

However, he said further steps to curb market speculation, which the authorities say has caused an unwarranted depreciation, could not be ruled out.

"We would probably be watching the situation carefully to see whether it needs any further adjustment, but our assessment right now is that we won't need to," he said, when asked if fresh measures to counter speculative trading were needed.

