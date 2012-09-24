(Adds comment, detail)
* Growth may fall to 6.5 percent - treasury secretary
* Sees inflation dropping below 9 percent after September
* September inflation data due on Friday
By Frank Jack Daniel
COLOMBO, Sept 24 Sri Lanka will cut spending
from the 2012 budget to keep the fiscal deficit to a targeted
6.2 percent, the treasury secretary said on Monday, adding that
growth may fall as low as 6.5 percent this year because of a
drought and the global slowdown.
By April this year, Sri Lanka's budget deficit was 285.8
billion rupees ($2.14 billion), almost 61 percent of the
full-year goal of 468.9 billion rupees, raising concerns it may
miss the target.
Treasury Secretary P.B. Jayasundera told Reuters in an
interview non-essential expenditure would be rolled over to the
next fiscal year with cuts possible in some farm programs.
"In agriculture, some of the programmes we projected for
more normal weather conditions will not be implemented because
of the conditions. It's that sort of adjustment that we will
make," Jayasundera said. "There will be certain cuts."
"Other than the most important committed expenditure
everything else will spill to the next year on a rollover
basis."
Rising costs for imported fuel and higher interest rates put
pressure on finances at the start of the year, but lower
outgoings and back-loaded revenue will help keep the budget on
track, Jayasundera said.
"The 6.2 percent deficit will be maintained."
Given the impact of the drought, and global economic
uncertainty, Jayasundera lowered his forecast for Sri Lanka's
growth to a range of 6.5 to 7 percent, and tended to the lower
figure.
"I think it could be about 6.5 because 6.5 to 7 is very good
growth considering all our major economies are slowing down."
The central bank has forecast 7.2 percent economic growth
this year, after revising it down in March from an original 8
percent. Growth last year was a record 8.3 percent. Earlier this
month, Jayasundera forecast a 6.7-7.2 percent range.
On Monday, he said inflation was likely to fall below 9
percent in coming months because of a slowdown in demand and
credit growth.
"My gut feeling is inflation will slowly decline to about 9
percent and just below nine after September," he said.
Sri Lanka's inflation jumped to a 42-month high of 9.8
percent in July because of the drought and a weakening rupee,
and was only slightly lower in August. September inflation
figures are due on Friday.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)