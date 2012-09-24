COLOMBO, Sept 24 Sri Lanka will cut spending from the 2012 budget to keep the fiscal deficit to a targeted 6.2 percent, the treasury secretary said on Monday, adding that growth may fall as low as 6.5 percent this year because of a drought and the global slowdown.

By April this year, Sri Lanka's budget deficit was 285.8 billion rupees ($2.14 billion), almost 61 percent of the full-year goal of 468.9 billion rupees, raising concern it may miss the target.

Treasury Secretary P.B. Jayasundera said non-essential expenditure would be rolled over to the next fiscal year with cuts possible in some farm programmes. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Robert Birsel)