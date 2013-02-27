COLOMBO Feb 27 Sri Lanka's economy will expand
between 7-7.5 percent during 2013, the treasury secretary said,
shrugging off a lower forecast by the International Monetary
Fund which has warned of risks to the island's economy.
"With the supply side acting very favorably, the monetary
expansion of 15 percent should generate a decent economic growth
rate in the range of 7-7.5 percent," P.B. Jayasundera, told a
Foreign Correspondent Association (FCA) Forum late on Tuesday.
The IMF projected growth at 6 percent, saying earlier this
month that the economy is slowing more than the government
expects, and facing risks from high inflation, lower tax revenue
and slow structural reforms in state enterprises.
Jayasundera said inflation will stabilise around 8 percent
thanks to improving food supply. He said the government hopes to
stick to the budget deficit target of 5.8 percent.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by
Sanjeev Miglani)