COLOMBO Nov 14 Sri Lanka's economy grew 7.8 percent in the third quarter of 2013 from the same period a year earlier, picking up from 6.8 percent in the previous three months, data released by the government's statistics office showed on Thursday.

The industrial sector grew 8.1 percent year-on-year and the service sector 7.9 percent. The agricultural sector jumped 7 percent, the data showed.

The central bank estimates the economy will expand over 7 percent this year, after growth cooled to a three-year low of 6.4 percent last year, following a record 8.3 percent in 2011.

The island nation's trade deficit widened 41.1 percent to $723.7 million in September from $512.9 million a year earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday. September exports rose 11.1 percent from a year earlier to $890.3 million, while imports jumped 22.8 percent to $1.61 billion.

For the first nine months of 2013, the trade deficit narrowed 2.1 percent to $6.72 billion from $6.87 billion a year earlier.