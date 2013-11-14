COLOMBO Nov 14 Sri Lanka's 2013 economic growth will stand at a minimum of 7.2 percent, the island nation's central bank governor said on Thursday, down from an earlier forecast of 7.5 percent.

"The growth will be between 7.2 to 7.3 percent," Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters. "The fourth quarter growth will be led by the construction and tourism sectors."

The central bank had estimated the $59 billion economy would expand at 7.5 percent this year after it cooled to a three-year low of 6.4 percent last year, following a record 8.3 percent in 2011.

On Thursday, statistics office data showed the economy expanded 7.8 percent in the third quarter of 2013 year-on-year, the highest quarterly growth since the first quarter of 2012 and picking up from 6.8 percent in the previous three months. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Ron Popeski)