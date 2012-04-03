COLOMBO, April 3 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday said Sri Lanka's economy was not overheating but cautioned credit and import growth had sped up faster than expected.

The global lender earlier on Tuesday approved the release of the eighth tranche of Sri Lanka's $2.6 billion loan, after the Indian Ocean nation's monetary authority moved to allow exchange rate flexibility and tackle a widening current account deficit.

"They have taken substantive corrective measures to address the current account deficit and preserve reserves. On that basis, we thought we can move forward with the programme," Koshy Mathai, the IMF country representative in Sri Lanka, told reporters in Colombo. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Writing by Ranga Sirilal)