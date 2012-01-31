COLOMBO Jan 31 Sri Lanka's annual inflation slowed to a 26-month low of 3.8 percent in January from a year earlier, well below analysts' expectation and down from 4.9 percent in December on a new consumer price index, government data showed on Tuesday.

Annual average inflation as measured on a 12-month moving average slowed to a nine-month low of 6.5 percent this month, from December's 6.7 percent.

A Reuters poll by 13 analysts had expected annual inflation to ease to a 17-month low of 4.6 percent and annual average inflation to slow to seven-month low of 6.6 percent.

The Department of Census and Statistics in June introduced a new index based on a 2006/2007 survey, replacing an earlier one that had 2002 as a base year. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)