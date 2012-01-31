COLOMBO Jan 31 Sri Lanka's annual
inflation slowed to a 26-month low of 3.8 percent in January
from a year earlier, well below analysts' expectation and down
from 4.9 percent in December on a new consumer price index,
government data showed on Tuesday.
Annual average inflation as measured on a 12-month moving
average slowed to a nine-month low of 6.5 percent
this month, from December's 6.7 percent.
A Reuters poll by 13 analysts had expected annual
inflation to ease to a 17-month low of 4.6 percent and annual
average inflation to slow to seven-month low of 6.6 percent.
The Department of Census and Statistics in June introduced a
new index based on a 2006/2007 survey, replacing an earlier one
that had 2002 as a base year.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson
Hull)