COLOMBO Feb 29 Sri Lanka's annual inflation surprisingly slowed to a 28-month low of 2.7 percent in February from a year earlier, well below analysts' expectations and down from 3.8 percent in January on a new consumer price index, government data showed on Wednesday.

Annual average inflation as measured on a 12-month moving average eased to a one-year low of 6.1 percent this month, from January's 6.5 percent.

A Reuters poll by 15 analysts had expected annual inflation to have risen to 5.3 percent and annual average inflation to slow to a 11-month low of 6.3 percent.

The Department of Census and Statistics in June introduced a new index based on a 2006/2007 survey, replacing an earlier one that had 2002 as a base year.