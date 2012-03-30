COLOMBO, March 30 Sri Lanka's annual inflation rate accelerated to a six-month high of 5.5 percent in March from a year earlier, well above analysts' expectations and rising from 2.7 percent in February on a new consumer price index, government data showed on Friday.

Annual average inflation as measured on a 12-month moving average eased to a 17-month low of 5.9 percent this month, from February's 6.1 percent.

A Reuters poll by 15 analysts had expected annual inflation to have risen to 3.9 percent and annual average inflation to slow to 5.8 percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)