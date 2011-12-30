* Sri Lanka's December inflation release * When: Friday, Dec. 30, 3.00 p.m. (0930 GMT COLOMBO, Dec 30 REUTERS FORECAST: * Forecast: Annual inflation is expected to have picked up to 4.8 percent from November's 16-month low of 4.7 percent, measured on a new index with a 2006/7 base year, according to a Reuters poll of 10 analysts. The 12-month moving average inflation is expected to have eased to a six-month low of 6.7 percent, from the last month's 6.9 percent. FACTORS TO WATCH: - The inflationary impact due to the 3 percent devaluation of the rupee currency on Nov. 21. Sri Lanka's central bank has long prevented imported inflation by selling dollars to defend the currency, depleting its reserves. The devaluation will increase prices of all imports including essential foods and crude oil. - How far the central bank can sustain the rupee defence after the devaluation. The central bank had assured that it can and will sustain the rupee defence and there will not be any further depreciation be selling dollars from its reserves. - How foreign bond holders and investors will react to the devaluation. many currency dealers have said foreign bond holders have been now mostly on the selling side, though they find it difficult to sell them as there is no buying support. - Interest rate movement. Market interest rates have already increased between 107-162 basis points, making local borrowing expensive, which may help to reduce demand-driven inflation. - How long the central bank can sustain the rupee defence. The Treasury Secretary has said the reserves are under pressure due to the central bank's intervention, while widening trade deficit pressurises the balance of payment., - How will the central bank manage its 5 percent annual inflation target this year and 6-7 percent target in 2012. The central bank has already said the current monetary rates are still appropriate even after the devaluation. - Whether threats of demand-driven inflation are easing and private-sector credit growth is cooling. The credit growth is still hovering at a 16-year high of more than 33 percent year-on-year in October, though it cooled down from 34.4 percent a month ago. But it is still higher than the central bank's year-end target of 27 percent. MARKET IMPACT: - Inflation picking up means market interest rates will also rise, all the more so after the devaluation, on high inflationary expectations and corporates will be more hesitant to borrow and invest while people will tend to invest more in fixed-income instruments instead of the Colombo Stock Exchange. . Commercial banks will be cautious in lending. - The rupee will not have an impact as the central ban defending it at 113.90 a dollar since the devaluation. Following is the poll's forecast for the December inflation data due to be released on Fri day: (Inflation figures are in percent) CCPI Index vs year ago 12-Mo Avg Median 154.3 4.8 6.7 Average 154.2 4.8 6.7 Low 153.4 4.2 6.7 High 155.3 5.5 6.7 No. of contributors 10 10 10 Note: The following contributors participated in the poll: Commercial Bank of Ceylon, HSBC, National Development Bank (NDB), Citibank, People's Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Hatton National Bank (HNB), Asia Capital, CT Smith Researchand Frontier Research. ($1 = 113. 900 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)