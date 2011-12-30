COLOMBO, Dec 30 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for December, produced by the Government Statistics Office on Friday. Dec 2011 Nov 2010 Colombo CPI (new index) 154.4 152.6 Annual average (pct change) 6.7 6.9 Change on year (pct) 4.9 4.7 (Base 2006/7=100) - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh foods, energy, transport, rice, and coconut, eased to an all-time low of 4. 7 percent in the new index from 4.9 percent a month earlier. Decem ber annual inflation of 4. 9 percent edged up from November's 4.7 percent, its lowest since July 2010, and the 12-month moving average eased for the third month running after hitting highest level on the new index in Septmeber with a base year of 2006/7. That was introduced in June. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)