COLOMBO Dec 30 Sri Lanka's annual inflation edged up to 4.9 percent in December from a year earlier, slightly above expectations, from 4.7 percent in November on a new consumer price index, government data showed on Friday.

Annual average inflation as measured by a 12-month moving average slowed to 6. 7 percent this month, from November's 6.9 percent.

A Reuters poll by 10 analysts had expected annual inflation to edged up to 4.8 percent and annual average inflation to slow to 6.7 percent.

The Department of Census and Statistics in June introduced a new index based on a 2006/2007 survey, replacing an earlier one that had 2002 as a base year. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)