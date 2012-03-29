* Sri Lanka's March inflation release * When: Friday, March 30, 3.00 p.m. (0930 GMT REUTERS FORECAST: * Forecast: Sri Lanka's annual inflation is expected to have risen to a three-month high of 3.9 percent in March from February's 2.7 percent, measured on a new index with a 2006/7 base year, according to a Reuters poll of 15 analysts. The 12-month moving average inflation is expected to have slowed to a 17-month low of 5.8 percent, from last month's 6.1 percent, with analysts' estimates ranging from 5.6 percent to 6.1 percent. FACTORS TO WATCH: - The effects on inflation caused by the rupee currency's depreciation and the increase of as much as 50 percent in state-controlled fuel prices. The rupee has fallen 4.6 percent this month against the dollar after depreciating 6.2 percent last month, making essential imports expensive. - Impact on inflation of monetary tightening. Authorities have already conceded there will be an increase in this month's inflation. The central bank raised policy rates by 50 basis points on Feb. 3, the first increase since 2007 and the market interest rates have risen more than 200 basis points since then. MARKET IMPACT: - Whether the inflation shows a jump or not, expectations of high inflation and rising interest rates are likely to cool investment decisions and banks' desire to lend. Economists say official inflation data has yet to reflect significant price increases across the board. The central bank says improved local food supplies have offset inflation pressure. - Higher interest rates will draw people into the fixed-income market and away from the slumping Colombo Stock Exchange. - The rupee is expected to depreciate more in the absence of central bank intervention, unless the monetary authority raises interest rates further. Following is the poll's forecast for the March inflation data due to be released on Friday: (Inflation figures are in percent) CCPI Index vs year ago 12-Mo Avg Median 156.5 3.9 5.8 Average 167.0 4.2 5.8 Low 153.9 2.2 5.6 High 162.6 8.0 6.1 No. of contributors 15 15 15 Note: The following contributors participated in the poll: Commercial Bank of Ceylon, TKS Securities, Bank of Ceylon, National Development Bank (NDB), Citibank, People's Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Hatton National Bank (HNB), Asia Capital, CT Smith Research, Nations Trust Bank, Frontier Research, SC Securities, Amana Bank, and MAS Capital. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)