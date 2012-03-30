COLOMBO, March 30 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for March, produced by the Government Statistics Office on Friday. March 2012 Feb 2012 Colombo CPI (new index) 158.8 155.4 Annual average (pct change) 5.9 6.1 Change on year (pct) 5.5 2.7 (Base 2006/7=100) - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh foods, energy, transport, rice, and coconut, inched up to 4.9 percent from a low of 4.7 percent recorded in February in the new index. - March annual inflation hit a six-month high of 5.5 percent, up from February's 2.7 percent, while the 12-month moving average eased for the sixth month running to 18-month low. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)