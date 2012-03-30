* Analysts say price hikes, rupee dip not fully factored in

* Inflation to be at 6-6.5 pct by year end-cbank (Adds details, cenbank comments)

COLOMBO, March 30 Sri Lanka's annual inflation rate accelerated to a six-month high in March, and the central bank said it expects price pressures to rise further on fallout from a weak rupee and fuel price hikes.

Inflation jumped to 5.5 percent, above analysts' expectation of 3.9 percent and up from 2.7 percent in February, data showed on Friday.

"There could be some upward adjustments in the coming months due to the secondary impact of the fuel price hike and rupee depreciation," Central Bank's Chief Economist Swarna Gunaratne told Reuters.

"We believe inflation will be ... 6-6.5 percent by year end."

The local currency has fallen 10.9 percent against the dollar since the central bank stopped intervening to keep the exchange rate steady on Feb. 9, while the government increased fuel prices by up to 50 percent last month.

Analysts agreed the recent increase of fuel prices and import inflation had not been fully factored in this month's price gains.

Annual average inflation as measured on a 12-month moving average eased to a 17-month low of 5.9 percent this month, from February's 6.1 percent.

A Reuters poll by 15 analysts had expected annual inflation to have risen to 3.9 percent and annual average inflation to slow to 5.8 percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by John Stonestreet)