* Sri Lanka's April inflation release * When: Monday, April 30, 3.00 p.m. (0930 GMT REUTERS FORECAST: * Forecast: Sri Lanka's annual inflation is expected to have risen to a six-month high of 6.0 percent in April from March's 5.5 percent, as measured by a new index with a 2006/7 base year, according to a Reuters poll of 14 analysts. The 12-month inflation moving average is expected to have slowed to an 18-month low of 5.7 percent, from last month's 5.9 percent, with analyst estimates ranging from 5.6 to 5.9 percent. FACTORS TO WATCH: - The effect on inflation of the rupee's depreciation. The rupee has weakened 2.7 percent against the dollar this month to a record low after depreciating 4.6 percent last month and 6.2 percent in February, making essential imports expensive. - Costs of goods are expected to rise further, with the government already having lifted the prices of fuel and electricity. Sri Lanka imports most essential food commodities, and consumer goods accounted for 20 percent of last year's total $20 billion import bill. - Whether central bank tightening of monetary policies and credit growth restrictions have curbed demand-driven inflationary pressure. - The impact on growth and investment from rupee depreciation, increasing borrowing costs, and high fuel prices. - Whether the central bank will resume rupee exchange rate intervention and defend it to curb import inflation. Although the central bank has largely refrained from intervening, currency dealers say the monetary authority has been selling thin volume of dollars when the currency faces heavy depreciation pressure. Following is the poll's forecast for April inflation data due to be released on Monday: (Inflation figures are in percent) CCPI Index vs year ago 12-Mo Avg Median 159.7 6.0 5.7 Average 160.1 6.3 5.7 Low 158.9 5.5 5.6 High 164.2 9.0 5.9 No. of contributors 14 14 14 Note: The following contributors participated in the poll: Commercial Bank of Ceylon, TKS Securities, Bank of Ceylon, National Development Bank (NDB), Citibank, People's Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Hatton National Bank (HNB), Asia Capital, CT Smith Research, Nations Trust Bank, Frontier, SC Securities and Amana Bank. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Chris Lewis)