COLOMBO, June 29 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for June released by the Government Statistics Office on Friday. June 2012 May 2012 Colombo CPI (new index) 165.2 162.1 Annual average (pct change) 5.8 5.6 Change on year (pct) 9.3 7.0 (Base 2006/7=100) - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh foods, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, rose to a nine-month high of 5.8 percent from 4.8 percent recorded in May. - June annual inflation hit a 41-month high of 9.3 percent, up from the last month's 7.0 percent, while the 12-month moving average rose to 5.8 percent, edging up for the first time in nine months after hitting a 20-month low in May. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)