COLOMBO, Oct 31 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for October released by the Government Statistics Office on Wednesday. October 2012 September 2012 Colombo CPI (new index) 165.0 165.5 Annual average (pct change) 6.8 6.5 Change on year (pct) 8.9 9.1 (Base 2006/7=100) - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh foods, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, rose to 6.8 percent from 6.2 percent recorded in September, its highest in 13 months. - October annual inflation at 8.9 percent, marked a third consecutive easing from a 42-month high of 9.8 in July. The 12-month moving average rose to 6.8 percent, edging up for the fifth time in 12 months after hitting a 20-month low in May. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)