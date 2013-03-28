March 28 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for March released by the state Statistics Office on Thursday. March 2013 Feb 2013 Colombo CPI (new index) 170.8 170.7 Annual average (pct change) 8.8 8.6 Change on year (pct) 7.5 9.8 (Base 2006/7=100) - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh foods, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, eased to 6.8 percent in March from 7.4 percent a month ago. - The 12-month moving average rose to a record high of 8.8 percent in March under a new index, rising for the 10th straight month after hitting a 20-month low in May. - March annual inflation eased for the first time in three months after hovering around a near record high of 9.8 percent in the previous two months. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)