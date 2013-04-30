April 30 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for April released by the state Statistics Office on Thursday. April 2013 March 2013 Colombo CPI (new index) 170.0 170.8 Annual average (pct change) 8.8 8.8 Change on year (pct) 6.4 7.5 (Base 2006/7=100) - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, eased to 6.1 percent in April from 6.8 percent a month ago. - The 12-month moving average was steady at a record high of 8.8 percent in April from a month ago, after rising for 10 consecutive months. It hit a 20-month low in May. - April annual inflation eased for the second time in four months after hovering around a near record high of 9.8 percent in the first two months of this year. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)