May 31 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for May released by the state Statistics Office on Friday. May 2013 April 2013 Colombo CPI (new index) 173.9 170.0 Annual average (pct change) 8.8 8.8 Change on year (pct) 7.3 6.4 (Base 2006/7=100) - Fish and sea food along with increase in electricity tariffs have mainly contributed to the rise in inflation, the government data showed. - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, eased to 5.7 percent in May from 6.1 percent a month ago. - The 12-month moving average was steady at a record high of 8.8 percent for the third straight month in May, after rising for 10 consecutive months through March. It hit a 20-month low in May, 2012. - April annual inflation rose for the first time in three months after hovering around a near record high of 9.8 percent in the first two months of this year. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)