June 28 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for June released by the state Statistics Office on Friday. June 2013 May 2013 Colombo CPI (new index) 176.5 173.9 Annual average (pct change) 8.6 8.8 Change on year (pct) 6.8 7.3 (Base 2006/7=100) - Lack of supply of fish and sea food due to bad weather contributed to the rise in inflation, the government data showed. - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, eased to a record low of 4.3 percent in June from 5.7 percent a month ago, according to the new consumer price index, introduced in mid-2011. - The 12-month moving average eased for the first time in 13 months, after being at its record high of 8.8 percent for the past three months. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)