Dec 31 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for December, released by the state statistics office on Tuesday. December 2013 November 2013 Colombo CPI (new index) 176.5 176.5 Annual average (pct change) 6.9 7.3 Change on year (pct) 4.7 5.6 (Base 2006/7=100) - Sri Lanka's December annual inflation eased to a 22-month low, while the 12-month moving average declined for the seventh straight month to a 13-month low after hitting a record high of 8.8 percent in May. - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, eased to a record low of 2.1 percent compared with 2.4 percent a month ago, according to the new consumer price index introduced in mid-2011. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)