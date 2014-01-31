Jan 31 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for January, released by the state statistics office on Friday. January 2014 December 2013 Colombo CPI (new index) 177.5 176.5 Annual average (pct change) 6.5 6.9 Change on year (pct) 4.4 4.7 (Base 2006/7=100) - Sri Lanka's January annual inflation eased to a 23-month low, while the 12-month moving average declined for the eighth straight month to a 16-month low after hitting a record high of 8.8 percent in May. - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, rose to a seven-month high of 3.5 percent from a record low of 2.1 percent in December, according to the new consumer price index introduced in mid-2011. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Chris Gallagher)