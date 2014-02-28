Feb 28 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for February, released by the state statistics office on Friday. February 2014 January 2013 Colombo CPI (new index) 177.8 177.5 Annual average (pct change) 6.0 6.5 Change on year (pct) 4.2 4.4 (Base 2006/7=100) - Sri Lanka's February annual inflation eased to a 24-month low, while the 12-month moving average declined for the ninth straight month to a 19-month low after hitting a record high of 8.8 percent in May. - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, eased to 3.1 percent in February from a seven-month high of 3.5 percent in the previous month. It hit a record low of 2.1 percent in December, according to the new consumer price index introduced in mid-2011. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)