BRIEF-Syngene International Q4 profit falls
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
Feb 28 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for February, released by the state statistics office on Friday. February 2014 January 2013 Colombo CPI (new index) 177.8 177.5 Annual average (pct change) 6.0 6.5 Change on year (pct) 4.2 4.4 (Base 2006/7=100) - Sri Lanka's February annual inflation eased to a 24-month low, while the 12-month moving average declined for the ninth straight month to a 19-month low after hitting a record high of 8.8 percent in May. - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, eased to 3.1 percent in February from a seven-month high of 3.5 percent in the previous month. It hit a record low of 2.1 percent in December, according to the new consumer price index introduced in mid-2011. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme