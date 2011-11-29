(Corrects the annual average to 7 pct from 6 pct throughout)

*  Sri Lanka's November inflation release

*  When: Wednesday, Nov. 30, 3.00 p.m. (0930 GMT REUTERS FORECAST:

* Forecast: Annual inflation is expected to have edged up to 5.3 percent, from October's 14-month low of 5.1 percent, measured on a new index with a 2006/7 base year, according to a Reuters poll of 10 analysts. The 12-month moving average inflation is expected to have eased to a three-month low of 7 percent, from the last month's 7.1 percent.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

- The inflationary impact due to the 3 percent devaluation of the rupee currency. Sri Lanka's central bank has long prevented imported inflation by selling dollars to defend the currency, depleting its reserves. The devaluation will increase prices of all imports including essential foods and crude oil.

- How far the central bank can sustain the rupee defence after the devaluation. The central bank had assured that there will not be any further depreciation and that it will sell dollars from its foreign exchange reserves to defend the rupee.

- How investors react to the devaluation. Market interest rates have also increased between 44-91 basis points, making local borrowing expensive, which may help to reduce demand-driven inflation.

- How will the central bank manage its 5 percent annual inflation target this year and 6-7 percent target in 2012. The central bank has already said the current monetary rates are still appropriate even after the devaluation.

- Whether threats of demand-driven inflation are easing and private-sector credit growth is cooling. The credit growth has picked up to a 16-year high of 34.4 percent year-on-year in September from 34.1 percent a month ago, still higher than the central bank's year-end target of 27 percent.

MARKET IMPACT:

- Inflation picking up means market interest rates will also rise, all the more so after the devaluation, on high inflationary expectations and corporates will be more hesitant to borrow and invest while people will tend to invest more in fixed-income instruments instead of the Colombo Stock Exchange. . Commercial banks will be cautious in lending.

Following is the poll's forecast for the November inflation data due to be released on Wednesday: (Inflation figures are in percent) CCPI Index vs year ago 12-Mo Avg Median 153.5 5.3 7.0 Average 153.8 5.6 7.0 Low 151.8 4.2 6.9 High 156.6 7.5 7.1 No. of contributors 10 10 10 Note: The following contributors participated in the poll: Commercial Bank of Ceylon, HSBC, National Development Bank (NDB), Bank of Ceylon, Citibank, People's Bank, TKS Securities, Standard Chartered Bank, Hatton National Bank (HNB) and Frontier Research. ($1 = 113.875 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)