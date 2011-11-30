COLOMBO Nov 30 Sri Lanka's annual inflation slowed to 4.7 percent in November from a year earlier, contrary to expectations of a rise, and was down from 5.1 percent in October on a new consumer price index, government data showed on Wednesday.

Annual average inflation, measured by a 12-month moving average, slowed to 6.9 percent this month, from October's 7.1 percent. A Reuters poll by 10 analysts had expected annual inflation to rise to 5.3 percent and annual average inflation to slow to 7 percent.

The Department of Census and Statistics in June introduced a new index based on a 2006/2007 survey, replacing an earlier one that had 2002 as a base year. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)