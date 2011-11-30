COLOMBO Nov 30 Sri Lanka's annual
inflation slowed to 4.7 percent in November from a
year earlier, contrary to expectations of a rise, and was down
from 5.1 percent in October on a new consumer price index,
government data showed on Wednesday.
Annual average inflation, measured by a 12-month moving
average, slowed to 6.9 percent this month, from
October's 7.1 percent. A Reuters poll by 10 analysts had
expected annual inflation to rise to 5.3 percent and annual
average inflation to slow to 7 percent.
The Department of Census and Statistics in June introduced a
new index based on a 2006/2007 survey, replacing an earlier one
that had 2002 as a base year.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson
Hull)